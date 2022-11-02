Saudi Arabia Holds Next Arab Summit

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it will host the next Arab summit.

"Based on the kingdom's keenness to perpetuate the existing cooperation, we announce that our country will host the 32nd Arab summit,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the 31st Arab summit in Algeria.

Great! ⭐️

Saudi Arabia to host next Arab summit: FM~ https://t.co/8wGiqxF5DQ — Sabitha Rahim (@RahimSabitha) November 2, 2022

“We welcome the leaders of the member states to their second country,” he added.

The two-day Arab summit in Algeria is set to close later Wednesday. It was the first summit to be held in three years since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Tunisia was the last to host the summit in 2019.