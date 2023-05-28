Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy in Syria

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabian delegation arrived on Saturday in Syria to discuss reopening the country's embassy in Damascus.

Saudi Press Agency said that a technical team went to hold talks with Syrian officials to organize the reopening of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Damascus.

The Saudi team, which was led by the Minister of Plenipotentiary, Ghazi bin Rafi Al-Anzi, held a meeting with the Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan at the Syrian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Damascus.

In April, the Saudi foreign ministry announced resuming diplomatic ties with Syria after years of severing relations following the start of the Syrian war.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed Syrian President Bashar Assad at the 32nd Arab League which was held on May 19 in the Saudi city of Jeddah.