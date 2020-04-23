Saudi Arabia Reports 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake

  1. Home
Published April 23rd, 2020 - 09:54 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Seismic activity frequently occurs in the area

The Saudi Geological Survey organization recorded a 2.7 magnitude and 9 kilometers deep earthquake east of Al-Qunfudah city, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Although weak, the quake was felt by some residents, the Geological Survey’s spokesman Tariq Aba Al-Khail said.


Seismic activity frequently occurs in the area, Al-Khail added.

Saudi Geological Survey reassured residents as they continued to monitor the area.

