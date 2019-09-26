Saudi Arabia: 'All Options are Available' After Oil Fields Missile Attacks

Saudi Arabia has said 'all options are available' including a military response after missile attacks were launched at two of the country's oil facilities.

The drone strikes on the heartland of Saudi Arabia's oil industry damaged the world's biggest petroleum-processing facility and knocked out more than 5 per cent of global oil supply.

The United States, European powers and Saudi Arabia have blamed the attack on Iran, instead of the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi group that claimed responsibility.

Saudi officials say the range, scale and complexity of the attacks exceeded the capabilities of the Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition in the country's civil war.

Iran distanced itself from the attacks earlier this month, but said it was ready for 'full-fledged' war.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir today said Saudi Arabia wanted to avoid war but vowed that Iran would be held accountable.

Jubeir said at the UN General Assembly in New York that, 'appeasement has not worked with Iran'.

He told the BBC: 'Everybody's trying to avoid war and everybody's trying to avoid escalation. So we will look at all the options that are available to us.





We will make a decision at the right time. Appeasement has not worked with Iran in the past, appeasement will not work with Iran in the future.'

The US and Saudi Arabia have already accused Iran of being behind the September 14 raids on Aramco Oil, the world's largest oil processor and an oil field, which have since caused a spike in prices.

Tehran has consistently denied being involved and pledged to respond if it is attacked.

Saudi Arabia said yesterday it is in consultation 'with friends and allies about the next steps to take', al-Jubeir told reporters.

Last week Jubeir hit out at Iran, saying the Islamic Republic had 'engaged in aggressive behaviour for 40 years' and said his country would do 'whatever it takes' to defend itself.

Trump, who ordered more sanctions and approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi defences, initially declared Washington was 'locked and loaded' to respond.

But days later the US president said there were options short of war. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week the US was looking to build a coalition to achieve a peaceful resolution.

The Pentagon then added it will send more troops to Saudi Arabia and speed up delivery of military equipment to Saudi and the UAE after the strike exposed serious gaps in Saudi air defences.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the presence of foreign forces in the region would create insecurity for oil and shipping.

