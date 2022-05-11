  1. Home
Saudi Arabia Seizes 11 Million Captagon Pills in Latest Bust

Published May 11th, 2022 - 11:06 GMT
Saudi Arabia Seizes 11 Million Captagon Pills in Latest Bust
An officer of the Directorate of Narcotics Control of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry sorts through tablets of captagon (Fenethylline) seized during a special operation and presented before AFP afterwards in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on March 1, 2022. Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon, although probably also in Iraq and Syria, and much of which is bound for Saudi Arabia. The Saudi anti-drug directorate's spokesman accused the "Hezbollah terrorist militia" of being "the main source smuggling them and manufacturing them," an accusation that Iran-aligned group denies. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Authorities in Saudi Arabia on May 11, 2022, announced the seizure of 11.2 million captagon pills in one of the largest busts in the country this year.

According to the international news agency AFP, that brings the total for Saudi captagon seizures to 100 million in 2022.

Millions of captagon pills, a meth-like amphetamine in pill form that has become increasingly popular in the Middle East, flood into Saudi Arabia every year. Much of the captagon supply in the region is produced in Lebanon and Syria where instability has created a safe haven for the drug's manufacturers.

 

