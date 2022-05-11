Saudi Arabia Seizes 11 Million Captagon Pills in Latest Bust

Authorities in Saudi Arabia on May 11, 2022, announced the seizure of 11.2 million captagon pills in one of the largest busts in the country this year.

According to the international news agency AFP, that brings the total for Saudi captagon seizures to 100 million in 2022.

Millions of captagon pills, a meth-like amphetamine in pill form that has become increasingly popular in the Middle East, flood into Saudi Arabia every year. Much of the captagon supply in the region is produced in Lebanon and Syria where instability has created a safe haven for the drug's manufacturers.