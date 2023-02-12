Saudi Arabia to send two astronauts into space

  1. Home
Published February 12th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia makes it into space, well at least this is the start. Its a first for the Kingdom because of two important developments.

Saudi Arabia announced Sunday its sending its first Saudi female astronaut (Rayyanah Barnawi) and a Saudi male astronaut (Ali Al Qarni) to the International Space Station in the second quarter of 2023 as stated by the Saudi Press Agency

This piece of news is trending in local Saudi newspapers as well as on the social media. The two astronauts will join the crew of the AX-2 mission in a Saudi spaceflight program set to be launched from the USA to the International Space Station. The program will also include training Mariam Fardous and Ali Al Gamdi to be future Saudi astronauts. 

Saudi Space Commission Chairman Abdullah Bin Amer Al-Swaha says the program is supported by the Kingdom's leadership and falls with the 2030 Vision. The mission is historic making the Kingdom one of the few countries in the world that bring two astronauts of the same nationality aboard the International Space Station at the same time.

 

