Saudi Arabia's King Salman Discharged From Hospital

State media and the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia confirmed that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was released from the hospital on May 15, 2022.

King Salman was initially admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah on May 8 to “undergo a medical checkup,” according to the Royal Court.

A video shared on Twitter by state media showed the king walking out of the hospital with a cane in hand.

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Discharged from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah after Having Successfully Conducted Medical Tests and Completed Treatment Plan and Recovery Period, Royal Court Statement Reports.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/jr5gZtj4Xu — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) May 15, 2022

The king reportedly underwent a colonoscopy and stayed in the hospital following recommendations from his medical team.

The Royal Court said the king was in good health and released after having “successfully conducted medical tests and completed the prescribed treatment plan as well as the recovery period."

Prior to his May 8 hospitalization, the 86-year-old king made a trip to the hospital in March 2022 to have his pacemaker adjusted and he underwent surgery in 2020 to have his gallbladder removed.