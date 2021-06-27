Saudi Authorities Foil 14 Million Amphetamine Pills From Lebanon

An attempt to smuggle more than 14 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon into the Kingdom was foiled on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The drugs were hidden in a shipment of iron sheets and were seized by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in coordination with the General Authority for Zakat and Tax and customs at Jeddah Islamic Port.

A citizen who was allegedly involved in the smuggling has been arrested in the Riyadh region and referred to Public Prosecution.

The attempt comes after the Kingdom banned the import and transit of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon in April after authorities foiled two large drug smuggling attempts involving narcotics hidden inside pomegranates.

This article has been adapted from its original source.