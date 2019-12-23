Saudi Court Sentences Five People to Death for Taking Part in The Khashoggi Murder

A Saudi court has sentenced five people to death for taking part in the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom's public prosecutor said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Saud bin Abdullah Al-Muajab said former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani and the former consul in Istanbul Mohammed al-Oteibi were not charged in the killing.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post daily and U.S. resident, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct 2, 2018. His body was never recovered.

UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard concluded in a report it was a “deliberate, premeditated execution” and encouraged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman be investigated.

Saudi officials blamed rogue agents for the murder, but insisted the Saudi prince was not involved.

This article has been adapted from its original source.