  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Court Sentences Five People to Death for Taking Part in The Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Court Sentences Five People to Death for Taking Part in The Khashoggi Murder

Published December 23rd, 2019 - 10:49 GMT
A senior Turkish official says Turkey and Saudi Arabia will form a "joint working group" to look into the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.12 SEPTEMBER 2018 istanbu at Turkey (Shutterstock)
A senior Turkish official says Turkey and Saudi Arabia will form a "joint working group" to look into the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.12 SEPTEMBER 2018 istanbu at Turkey (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post daily and U.S. resident, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct 2, 2018. His body was never recovered.

A Saudi court has sentenced five people to death for taking part in the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom's public prosecutor said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Saud bin Abdullah Al-Muajab said former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani and the former consul in Istanbul Mohammed al-Oteibi were not charged in the killing.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post daily and U.S. resident, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct 2, 2018. His body was never recovered.

UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard concluded in a report it was a “deliberate, premeditated execution” and encouraged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman be investigated.

Saudi officials blamed rogue agents for the murder, but insisted the Saudi prince was not involved.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...