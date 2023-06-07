Saudi Crown Prince holds talk with Blinken

ALBAWABA - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, at al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, on Tuesday.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Saudi Crown Prince and the U.S. Secretary of State discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, developments in the regional and efforts exerted in this regard.

Antony Blinken meets Mohammed bin Salman, focus on Sudan & Yemen conflicts. Watch video!https://t.co/AYb21yoT0K — WION (@WIONews) June 7, 2023

According to the U.S. State Department, bin Salman and Blinken "affirmed their commitment to the stability and prosperity of the region."

Local media outlets said that Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, were among the attendees of the meeting.

While on the American side, Blinken's advisor Derek Chollet, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, and Blinken's Deputy Chief of Staff Tom Sullivan attended.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the #US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken), at Al-Salam Palace in #Jeddah.https://t.co/rB58GNprzV — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 7, 2023

Blinken arrived, on Tuesday evening, in Saudi Arabia, where it was announced earlier that he is slated to meet, during his two-day visit, with officials to discuss Saudi-American strategic cooperation on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral issues, including economic and security cooperation.

The U.S. Secretary of State is also supposed to participate in a ministerial meeting of the U.S. Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss cooperation in promoting security, stability and economic opportunities throughout the Middle East.