Saudi Crown Prince in Jordan as Part of a Regional Visit

Published June 21st, 2022 - 12:34 GMT
Prince Mohammad (L) with King Abdullah (Courtesy of the RHC/twitter)

ALBAWABA - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Ben Salman is on the second leg of his regional visit to Jordan where he was received by King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein and other top Jordanian officials and dignitaries.  

He kicked off his regional visit in style. He left Saudi Arabia last Monday for Cairo where he met Egyptian president Abdel Fatah Al Sisi and other top officials there. 

It's about time MBS started a regional visit. In Egypt, 14 agreements were signed between Cairo and Riyadh at a cost of $7.7 billion, a great feat that emphasizes the strong relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Crown prince is visiting Jordan and Turkey in a bid to strengthen relations between the two countries with Saudi Arabia. The Amman visit reemphasizes bilateral relations between the two countries.

Saudi Ambassador to Amman Yousef Ben Bander Al Sdeiri speaking to the local media says the visit is about strengthening the relations between the two Kingdoms especially since the Saudi investments in Jordan amount to $3 billion. 

The visit topped by a special sojourn to Turkey, the first since the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi’s in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2019, and no doubt to set a new era in Saudi-Turkish relations, is designed to create a special relations in the region. 

The tours are a prelude to the Joe Biden visit to Saudi Arabia on 15-16 July where he is set to attend the GCC meeting that is to be held in Jeddah where Egypt, Jordan and Iraq are invited and will be attending. 

Bin Salman's visit to Jordan comes five years after assuming his position as Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia, and as part of a regional tour that he started in Egypt on Monday and concludes in Türkiye on Wednesday reports Anadolu.

The Turkish news agency adds the tour of the Prince Mohammad acquires special importance as it comes before a planned Arab-American summit, which Saudi Arabia will host in mid-July, with the participation of US President Joe Biden.

