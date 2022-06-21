Saudi Crown Prince in Jordan as Part of a Regional Visit

ALBAWABA - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Ben Salman is on the second leg of his regional visit to Jordan where he was received by King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein and other top Jordanian officials and dignitaries.

#Jordan King @KingAbdullahII receives #Saudi crown prince #MBS, holds 'brotherly' talks in advance of GCC+ summit with Biden in July. https://t.co/8lHVpdcKZs — Taylor Luck يوسف لاك (@Taylor_Luck) June 21, 2022

He kicked off his regional visit in style. He left Saudi Arabia last Monday for Cairo where he met Egyptian president Abdel Fatah Al Sisi and other top officials there.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where he was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The Saudi Crown Prince has once again united to bring the Arab countries together.

🇵🇰💚🇸🇦#ولي_العهد_في_مصر #ولي_العهد #محمد_بن_سلمان pic.twitter.com/UOxy3IjA13 — Qari Muhammad Siddique Al-Azhari (@iamqarisiddique) June 21, 2022

It's about time MBS started a regional visit. In Egypt, 14 agreements were signed between Cairo and Riyadh at a cost of $7.7 billion, a great feat that emphasizes the strong relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Crown prince is visiting Jordan and Turkey in a bid to strengthen relations between the two countries with Saudi Arabia. The Amman visit reemphasizes bilateral relations between the two countries.

Saudi Ambassador to Amman Yousef Ben Bander Al Sdeiri speaking to the local media says the visit is about strengthening the relations between the two Kingdoms especially since the Saudi investments in Jordan amount to $3 billion.

The visit topped by a special sojourn to Turkey, the first since the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi’s in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2019, and no doubt to set a new era in Saudi-Turkish relations, is designed to create a special relations in the region.

Why is Saudi leader MBS meeting with leaders in Egypt, Jordan and even Turkey this month? Because President Biden is coming next month. Here are the 5 things you need to know about US-Saudi relations. My new column for @all_arab_news. https://t.co/n5IE8B1Tn2 pic.twitter.com/Rc2kQNguyV — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) June 21, 2022

The tours are a prelude to the Joe Biden visit to Saudi Arabia on 15-16 July where he is set to attend the GCC meeting that is to be held in Jeddah where Egypt, Jordan and Iraq are invited and will be attending.

Biden is attending a July 16 summit of the GCC+ (after meeting with the Saudi king and MBS on the 15th). GCC+ includes the government of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. In short, Biden will sit down with all the relevant friendly Arab leaders simultaneously in Saudi Arabia. That's GCC+. — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) June 20, 2022

Bin Salman's visit to Jordan comes five years after assuming his position as Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia, and as part of a regional tour that he started in Egypt on Monday and concludes in Türkiye on Wednesday reports Anadolu.

The Turkish news agency adds the tour of the Prince Mohammad acquires special importance as it comes before a planned Arab-American summit, which Saudi Arabia will host in mid-July, with the participation of US President Joe Biden.