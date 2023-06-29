Saudi Crown Prince meets with Heads of the Hajj delegates

ALBAWABA- In a meeting representing King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the two holy mosques, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia held a meeting with state and Islamic dignitaries who had undertaken the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

He welcomed Hajj delegates, affirming Saudi Arabia's commitment to serving the two holy mosques. During the gathering, the Saudi Crown Prince, according to the Saudi news agency, “expressed warm greetings to the dignitaries and emphasized the longstanding honor of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving and preserving the two holy mosques”.

MBS reiterated that the care and maintenance of these sacred sites have remained a top priority for the nation, with relentless efforts and ample resources devoted to ensuring the comfort and tranquility of all guests of God.