Saudi executes 2 Bahrainis on terrorism charges

ALBAWABA - The Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, announced the execution of two Bahraini nationals on Monday.

The executions were carried out on charges of "joining a terrorist cell" aimed at destabilizing the security of both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Interior stated that Jafar Mohammed Sultan and Sadiq Majid Thamer, both Bahraini citizens, had joined a terrorist cell led by a wanted individual in Bahrain associated with a terrorist organization.

The ministry revealed that the two individuals had received training in camps affiliated with terrorist entities, with the intention of undermining the security of both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

They were also involved in communication with terrorists inside Saudi Arabia, providing support for terrorist activities and smuggling explosives and capsules used in bombings into Saudi Arabia.

The executions took place on Monday morning in the predominantly Shia Eastern Province, which had experienced unrest in the past.

The Bahraini authorities have not yet commented on the executions.

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming individuals, forming and training groups to carry out attacks in the kingdom with the aim of destabilizing its stability, a claim denied by Tehran.



Saudi authorities maintain that the accused individuals have exhausted all legal avenues, emphasizing that the government is committed to establishing security, ensuring justice, and implementing divine rulings against those who threaten the safety of its citizens.

