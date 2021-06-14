  1. Home
  3. Saudi Foils Houthi Drone Attack on Khamis Mushait

Saudi Foils Houthi Drone Attack on Khamis Mushait

Published June 14th, 2021 - 12:06 GMT
Yemeni supporters of Iran-backed Huthi movement protest against the blockade imposed on their country by the Saudi coalition, in the capital Sanaa on June 6, 2021. MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP
Coalition says it thwarted all hostile Houthi attempts aimed at targeting civilians and civilian objects

The Arab coalition said Monday that the Saudi Arabian air defense has intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the terrorist Houthis militia towards Khamis Mushait, Al Arabiya TV reported.

The coalition said it thwarted all hostile Houthi attempts aimed at targeting civilians and civilian objects.

Adding that the coalition is taking all operational measures to protect civilians from such attacks.

 

