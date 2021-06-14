Saudi Foils Houthi Drone Attack on Khamis Mushait

Highlights
Coalition says it thwarted all hostile Houthi attempts aimed at targeting civilians and civilian objects
The Arab coalition said Monday that the Saudi Arabian air defense has intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the terrorist Houthis militia towards Khamis Mushait, Al Arabiya TV reported.
The coalition said it thwarted all hostile Houthi attempts aimed at targeting civilians and civilian objects.
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/fjkyGIGDgy— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 13, 2021
Adding that the coalition is taking all operational measures to protect civilians from such attacks.
