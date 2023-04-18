Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Damascus

ALBAWABA - Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan is expected to visit Damascus, on the first visit since the outbreak of the Syrian war, more than a decade ago.

The Syrian Ministry of Information said that the Saudi foreign minister will arrive at the Syrian capital on Tuesday, in the first official Saudi visit to Syria since the rupture between the two countries with the start of the conflict in Syria 12 years ago.

The Ministry called on journalists to cover the expected arrival of Bin Farhan in the afternoon at Damascus International Airport.

The visit of the Saudi foreign minister to Damascus comes a few days after the visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to Jeddah.

Mekdad arrived in Jeddah, on Wednesday, at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, and was greeted at King Abdulaziz Airport by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed el-Khereiji.

After the visit, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Saudi foreign minister and his Syrian counterpart "welcomed the start of procedures for resuming consular services and flights."

The gradual restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria follows the restoration of relations between Riyadh and Tehran. Iran is known to be a strong ally of Damascus.

Arab and Syrian officials are holding international visits to discuss the possibility of Syria's return to the Arab League. Syria's membership was suspended in 2011 from the Arab League.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council states in addition to Egypt, Jordan and Iraq to discuss Damascus' return. However, no decision was issued.

After the war in Syria broke out, several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, severed diplomatic relations with Damascus. Riyadh's embassy in Damascus closed in March.2012.

The devastating earthquake that struck Syria and neighboring Turkey in February played a major role in Damascus resuming its relationship with Arab countries.

The Saudi's openness towards Damascus appeared for the first time after the earthquake, where Saudi aid planes landed in Syrian areas.