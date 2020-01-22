Saudi Foreign Minister: 'The idea That The Crown Prince Would Hack Jeff Bezos’ Phone is Absolutely Silly'

The Saudi Arabian embassy in the USA has denied claims the Kingdom was behind the hacking of Amazon.com founder, Jeff Bezos’ phone, describing the accusation as “absurd.”

And speaking at Davos the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said: “The idea that the Crown Prince would hack Jeff Bezos’ phone is absolutely silly.”

Bezo’s phone was hacked after receiving a WhatsApp message sent from the personal account of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Describing the claims as “absurd” the tweet also called for an investigation into the claims “so that we can have all the facts out.”

