  3. Saudi-Iran deal doesn't resolve disputes- Official

Published March 13th, 2023 - 10:12 GMT
Saudi Arabia said that the resumption of relations between it and Iran does not mean resolving all the disputes between the two parties

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia said that the resumption of relations between it and Iran does not mean resolving all the disputes between the two parties.

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said that the return of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh emphasizes the common desire of both sides to resolve disagreements through dialogue. But it does not mean to resolve all the disputes between them.

Riyadh and Tehran agreed, on Friday in Beijing, to reach an agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within a maximum period of two months, under the auspices and mediation of China.

The Saudi foreign minister said, in press statements, that he is looking forward to meeting his Iranian counterpart soon. In particular, the resumption of diplomatic relations means that it is natural for the two countries to "exchange visits in the future."

"We in the Kingdom hope to open a new page with Iran, and enhance the horizons of cooperation, which will reflect positively on consolidating security and stability and advancing development and prosperity, not only in our two countries, but in the region as a whole", he said.

The restoration of relation's agreement affirms respect for the sovereignty of each country and non-interference in internal affairs, in addition to the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers holding a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen relations between them.

In addition, the agreement stipulated the activation of the general agreement for cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth signed in 1998.

This deal came after Beijing hosted, in March, Saudi-Iranian talks in response to an initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and in light of the agreement with the leaderships of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Iran and their desire to resolve disputes.

