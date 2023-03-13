Saudi-Iran deal doesn't resolve disputes- Official

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia said that the resumption of relations between it and Iran does not mean resolving all the disputes between the two parties.

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said that the return of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh emphasizes the common desire of both sides to resolve disagreements through dialogue. But it does not mean to resolve all the disputes between them.

⭕ وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان:



🔴 الاتفاق مع #إيران لا يعني حل كل الخلافات لكنه يؤكد الرغبة المشتركة في حلها عبر الحوار



🔴 أتطلع إلى لقاء وزير الخارجية الإيراني قريباً بناء على ما تم الاتفاق عليه



لتفاصيل أكثر | https://t.co/QGCjuSdLRV#السعودية#الحدث pic.twitter.com/6LTF6nDgkB — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) March 13, 2023

Riyadh and Tehran agreed, on Friday in Beijing, to reach an agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within a maximum period of two months, under the auspices and mediation of China.

يأتي استئناف العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين المملكة وإيران، انطلاقا من رؤية المملكة القائمة على تفضيل الحلول السياسية والحوار، وحرصها على تكريس ذلك في المنطقة. يجمع دول المنطقة مصير واحد، وقواسم مشتركة، تجعل من الضرورة أن نتشارك سويا لبناء أنموذجٍ للازدهار والاستقرار لتنعم به شعوبنا. — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) March 10, 2023

The Saudi foreign minister said, in press statements, that he is looking forward to meeting his Iranian counterpart soon. In particular, the resumption of diplomatic relations means that it is natural for the two countries to "exchange visits in the future."

"We in the Kingdom hope to open a new page with Iran, and enhance the horizons of cooperation, which will reflect positively on consolidating security and stability and advancing development and prosperity, not only in our two countries, but in the region as a whole", he said.

وزير الخارجية السعودي: اتفاقنا وإيران لا يعني حل كل الخلافات

بعدما اتفقت السعودية وإيران في بكين، يوم الجمعة الماضي، على استئناف العلاقات المقطوعة بينهما منذ 2016 وإعادة فتح السفارتين خلال شهرين، أكد وزير الخارجية السعودي، الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، أن هذا لا يعني حل كل الخلافات... pic.twitter.com/QmXN2Z0GJT — السياسة الإلكتروني (@AlseyassahNews) March 13, 2023

The restoration of relation's agreement affirms respect for the sovereignty of each country and non-interference in internal affairs, in addition to the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers holding a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen relations between them.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says his Saudi counterpart has announced Riyadh's readiness to continue dialogue with Tehran. https://t.co/8l03Nth4ZE pic.twitter.com/N6js9LTJk6 — Press TV (@PressTV) December 21, 2022

In addition, the agreement stipulated the activation of the general agreement for cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth signed in 1998.

This deal came after Beijing hosted, in March, Saudi-Iranian talks in response to an initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and in light of the agreement with the leaderships of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Iran and their desire to resolve disputes.