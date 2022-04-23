Saudi-Iran Talks Set to Restart in Iraq

ALBAWABA - Iran says that talks with Saudi Arabia have restarted again. Saudi-Iranian delegates are to continue talks in Iraq.

This is their sixth round of talks. However, the two countries have been talking since April 2021. Nothing substantive has yet come out of the talks but at least delegates of both countries are expressing an interest in talking.

The talks come after nearly six years of frozen diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran Both Tehran and Riyadh seems to want to put the “freeze” behind them and open up a new chapter.