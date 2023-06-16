Saudi-Iranian Reconciliation on a Hot Diplomatic Roof

Albawaba - Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of External Affairs, is scheduled to visit Tehran tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, 2023.

This visit signifies a serious effort of the two parties towards comprehensive reconciliation, aiming to end long-standing tensions and decades-long rifts between the two countries, which started to thaw after the mutual agreement brokered by China in March. It also marks a significant shift in Saudi-Iranian relations following USA-Iran indirect talks in Oman last May 2023.

During his visit, Minister Farhan, according to Tasnim News Agency, will meet with Iranian officials including his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahaian, to engage in discussions on a range of reciprocal issues, including regional hostilities in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. The goal of these discussions is to lay the groundwork for long-term and sustainable cooperation, aimed at eliminating the threats that jeopardize regional stability.

The meeting between the Saudi and Iranian officials is a significant step forward in improving relations, considering the historical animosity that has plagued their interactions. This diplomatic initiative signals a genuine commitment to resolving differences and fostering a climate of cooperation in the region. As the world watches closely, the outcome of this meeting could have far-reaching implications for Middle Eastern dynamics and international relations as a whole.

It is worth mentioning that Iran's reopening of its embassy in Riyadh at the beginning of June indicates the ongoing positive progress in the relationship between the two countries.