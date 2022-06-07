Saudi-Israeli "Indirect Talks" Take Place About Tiran and Sanafir Islands

ALBAWABA - Media reports reports are rife about indirect talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia on the islands of Tiran and Sanafir between the Aqaba Gulf and the Red Sea.

Rumors of normalization between the two countries continue to make headlines Despite the view from Riyadh that there would be no normalization unless there is movement on in the negotiations on the Palestinian front.

بوساطة إدارة الرئيس الأميركي جو #بايدن..

صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» الأميركية، تقول إن #السعودية انخرطت في محادثات جادة مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي؛ تمهيدًا لتطبيع كامل بين الطرفين، ولبناء علاقات تجارية وتأسيس ترتيبات أمنية، وللسيطرة الكاملة على جزيرتي #تيران_وصنافير pic.twitter.com/veEDwP7R6k — GhadNews - أخبار الغد (@NewsGhad) June 7, 2022

However, the social media is rife with news and it is understood that the Biden administration is pushing for normalization between the two countries.