Saudi-Israeli "Indirect Talks" Take Place About Tiran and Sanafir Islands

Published June 7th, 2022 - 01:54 GMT
ALBAWABA -  Media reports reports are rife about indirect talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia on the islands of Tiran and Sanafir between the Aqaba Gulf and the Red Sea. 

Rumors of normalization between the two countries continue to make headlines Despite the view from Riyadh that there would be no normalization unless there is movement on in the negotiations on the Palestinian front.

However, the social media is rife with news and it is understood that the Biden administration is pushing for normalization between the two countries.  

Via SyndiGate.info


