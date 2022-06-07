Saudi-Israeli "Indirect Talks" Take Place About Tiran and Sanafir Islands

ALBAWABA - Media reports reports are rife about indirect talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia on the islands of Tiran and Sanafir between the Aqaba Gulf and the Red Sea.
أخبار #بي_بي_سي:— رشا قنديل (@RashaQandeelBBC) June 7, 2022
مفاوضات غير مباشرة بين #السعودية و #إسرائيل حول جزيرتي #تيران_وصنافير مقابل التطبيع. #تيران_وصنافير في مدخل خليج تيران الفاصل بين خليج العقبة و #البحر_الأحمر في #مصر .
الصورة من موقع @BBCArabic pic.twitter.com/7XAVaNzkTz
Rumors of normalization between the two countries continue to make headlines Despite the view from Riyadh that there would be no normalization unless there is movement on in the negotiations on the Palestinian front.
بوساطة إدارة الرئيس الأميركي جو #بايدن..— GhadNews - أخبار الغد (@NewsGhad) June 7, 2022
صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» الأميركية، تقول إن #السعودية انخرطت في محادثات جادة مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي؛ تمهيدًا لتطبيع كامل بين الطرفين، ولبناء علاقات تجارية وتأسيس ترتيبات أمنية، وللسيطرة الكاملة على جزيرتي #تيران_وصنافير pic.twitter.com/veEDwP7R6k
However, the social media is rife with news and it is understood that the Biden administration is pushing for normalization between the two countries.
اليوم في#بي_بي_سي_ترندينغ: مفاوضات غير مباشرة بين #إسرائيل و#السعودية حول جزيرتي تيران وسنافير، والجدل الروسي الأوروبي بشأن أزمة الغذاء العالمية، والأسباب وراء تمثيل الشوربجي بطل الإسكواش المصري لإنجلترا، وقصص متنوعة أخرى— BBC News عربي (@BBCArabic) June 7, 2022
الساعة 15:00 بتوقيت غرينتش مع @RAttarBBC pic.twitter.com/rpjZOmDIBG
