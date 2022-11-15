  1. Home
Saudi judge under arrest for receiving a 'hefty' bribe

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority has arrested a judge serving the appeal court in the Madinah region for accepting a bribe.


An official source at the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said that Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Juhani, a judge in the court of appeal in the Madinah region, was caught while receiving SR500,000 out of a promised SR4,000,000 from a citizen, in exchange for seeking to issue a final ruling in a case pending at the General Court in one of the regions.

The officials said: “Legal procedures are being completed against the accused, in accordance with the law and regulations.”

Nazaha affirmed that it would continue pursuing anyone who misuses public office to make a personal gain or harm the public interest in any way, and it will continue to apply the law, with zero tolerance against corruption.

