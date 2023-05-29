Saudi kidnapped in Lebanon

ALBAWABA According to reports from Lebanese media on Monday, a Saudi citizen has been abducted in Beirut.
Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi stated that they have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut, in close coordination with the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces since Sunday.
Mawlawi emphasized his ongoing communication with the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, and their meticulous attention to even the smallest details.
The Lebanese minister issued a stern warning to the perpetrators, stating that they would face severe punishment. He also highlighted the negative impact such incidents have on Lebanon's relations with its neighboring countries.