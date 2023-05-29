Saudi kidnapped in Lebanon

ALBAWABA According to reports from Lebanese media on Monday, a Saudi citizen has been abducted in Beirut.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi stated that they have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut, in close coordination with the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces since Sunday.

معلومات "الجديد": اختطاف مواطن سعودي في محلة طريق المطار في بيروت — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 29, 2023

Mawlawi emphasized his ongoing communication with the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, and their meticulous attention to even the smallest details.

The Lebanese minister issued a stern warning to the perpetrators, stating that they would face severe punishment. He also highlighted the negative impact such incidents have on Lebanon's relations with its neighboring countries.

