Saudi king invites Iranian president to Riyadh

ALBAWABA - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh, in the wake of the gradual restore of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

International media outlets reported, Sunday, that Saudi Arabia's king had sent an official invitation to the Iranian president to visit Riyadh and said that the latter had accepted the invitation.

Saudi Arabia, in turn, did not confirm the news.

But, Mohammad Jamshidi, Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, announced the news in a post via Twitter.

Jamshidi tweeted, "Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz welcomed, in a letter addressed to Raisi, the agreement of the two brotherly countries," noting that the king had invited Raisi to visit Riyadh.

Raisi welcomed this invitation, according to Jamshidi, and affirmed his country's readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In a letter to President Raisi, H.E Salman bin Abdulaziz the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal btw the 2 brotherly countries, invited him to Riyadh &called for strong economic/regional cooperation. Raisi welcomed the invitation&stressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation — Mohammad Jamshidi (@MhmmdJamshidi) March 19, 2023

No other information was disclosed about the visit, nor its date.

Expected Saudi Iranian foreign ministers meeting

In a related context, Iranian Foreign Minister, Amir Abdollahian, had recently stated that he would meet, in the near future, with the Saudi Foreign Minister.

According to the information circulated, Iranian government also proposed to Saudi Arabia three places to host a meeting that will bring together foreign ministers of the two countries.

Abdollahian said, in press statements, that his country agreed to hold such a meeting.

He, however, have not provided extensive details regarding the three proposed places or revealed the date of its holding.

Revival of bilateral relations

The developments on the Iranian-Saudi level come after the two countries announced, earlier this month, the resumption of diplomatic relations and the reopening of the embassies of the two countries within two months.

The announcement came at a meeting in Beijing, where Chinese mediation played a prominent role in reviving the bilateral relations.

A trilateral statement was issued between Saudi Arabia, Iran and China in which it was agreed that the two countries respect each other' sovereignty. It asserted the non-interference in the internal affairs of both countries.

The two countries, according to the agreement, will also work to activate the security cooperation agreement and hold talks on strengthening bilateral relations.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in 2016, after Iranian protesters stormed its embassy in Tehran.

Written by Razan Abdelhadi