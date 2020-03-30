Saudi Medical Aid Arrives to Syrian Refugees in Jordan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed medicines among Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in Jordan. The medical aid was also provided to 840 patients suffering from chronic diseases. The aid delivery came in cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.



The Kingdom’s foreign aid efforts have always been on the rise until they hit a record in the last few years, with the volume of Saudi aid, provided impartially to 81 countries, exceeding $86 billion between 1996 and 2018.

