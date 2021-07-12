Saudi, Oman Pledges to Boost Cooperation

  1. Home
Published July 12th, 2021 - 09:53 GMT
Saudi Arabia and Oman agreed continue strengthening their bilateral relationships.
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia and Oman vowed Monday to continue strengthening their bilateral relationships while working towards enhancing cooperation in political, security and military field, a joint statement by the two Gulf countries said. 

A day after signing a memorandum of understanding, both countries agreed to expedite the opening of border crossings to ease the movement of people and goods.

“This will contribute to the consolidation of supply chains in order to achieve the desired economic integration between the two brotherly countries,” the statement said.


Both sets of leaders also agreed to stimulate the private and public sectors to reach “qualitative trade and investment exchanges that achieve the aspirations of their respective populations.”

Potential areas of investments will include advanced technologies, renewable energy as well as the industry, health and pharmaceutical industries, among others.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, kicking off a two-day visit to the Kingdom’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to build on their countries’ mutual self-interest.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

