Saudi, Oman Pledges to Boost Cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Oman vowed Monday to continue strengthening their bilateral relationships while working towards enhancing cooperation in political, security and military field, a joint statement by the two Gulf countries said.

A day after signing a memorandum of understanding, both countries agreed to expedite the opening of border crossings to ease the movement of people and goods.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrives in Saudi Arabia, starting his first visit by Omani ruler in years against backdrop of renewed diplomatic efforts to end war in Yemenhttps://t.co/XBHoecqx5W — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 12, 2021

“This will contribute to the consolidation of supply chains in order to achieve the desired economic integration between the two brotherly countries,” the statement said.



Both sets of leaders also agreed to stimulate the private and public sectors to reach “qualitative trade and investment exchanges that achieve the aspirations of their respective populations.”

Potential areas of investments will include advanced technologies, renewable energy as well as the industry, health and pharmaceutical industries, among others.

The visit of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman to the Kingdom and his meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques establishes a new milestone in the historic and deep rooted Saudi-Omani relationship, which will deepen cooperation and create prosperity for both peoples. pic.twitter.com/NcXk6SygPr — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 11, 2021

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, kicking off a two-day visit to the Kingdom’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to build on their countries’ mutual self-interest.

