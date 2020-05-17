  1. Home
  3. Saudi Reports 2,800 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing The Total Infected to Over 51,000

Published May 17th, 2020 - 06:05 GMT
A man passes through a self-sterilisation gate set up at an entrance of the Kaaba and the Grand Mosque, as a preventive measure amid the the COVID-19 pandemic during the Muslim month of Ramadan in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, on May 8, 2020. (STR / AFP)
Saudi Arabia registered on Saturday 2,840 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Abdelali said 10 new fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 302.


Addressing a daily press briefing on the outbreak, he said 1,797 more patients have recovered from the disease.

He stressed the need for people to avoid rumors about the pandemic and respect preventive measures.

