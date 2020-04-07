Saudi Reports 47 More Covid-19 Cases With New Total Infections at 2752

Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 147 new coronavirus cases, raising the Kingdom’s tally to 2,752, of which 551 have recovered, said the health ministry.

On Monday, the Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



The new curfew applies to the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Damam, Dharan, Hofuf, and the provinces of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, a statement from the interior ministry said.

Entry to or exit from those areas will not be allowed, except for vital workers. Residents are allowed to leave their homes for medical or food needs inside their residential area and between 6 am and 3 pm only.

This article has been adapted from its original source.