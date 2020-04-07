Saudi Reports 47 More Covid-19 Cases With New Total Infections at 2752

  1. Home
Published April 7th, 2020 - 10:57 GMT
Employees of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease operations room of the Saudi Red Crescent (SRC) are seen while on duty in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on April 6, 2020. The SRC increased their employees to meet the increased demand on ambulances since the novel coronavirus appeared and the kingdom imposed a curfew. FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP
Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 147 new coronavirus cases, raising the Kingdom’s tally to 2,752, of which 551 have recovered, said the health ministry.

On Monday, the Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.


The new curfew applies to the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Damam, Dharan, Hofuf, and the provinces of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, a statement from the interior ministry said.

Entry to or exit from those areas will not be allowed, except for vital workers. Residents are allowed to leave their homes for medical or food needs inside their residential area and between 6 am and 3 pm only.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

