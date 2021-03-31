Saudi Arabia Tries its Hand at Greenwashing with New Megaprojects

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced two projects to put Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the race towards net-zero carbon emissions in the Middle East. The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative hope to, amongst other things, plant billions of trees within the Kingdom and the wider region. The impressive announcement, which would see a greater push towards afforestation than the Great Green Wall (GGW) project in the Sahel

