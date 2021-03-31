  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Tries its Hand at Greenwashing

Saudi Arabia Tries its Hand at Greenwashing with New Megaprojects

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published March 31st, 2021 - 10:43 GMT
banner image
A palm tree plantation near al-Ula in Saudi Arabia (AFP/FILE)
Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced two projects to put Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the race towards net-zero carbon emissions in the Middle East. The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative hope to, amongst other things, plant billions of trees within the Kingdom and the wider region.  The impressive announcement, which would see a greater push towards afforestation than the Great Green Wall (GGW) project in the Sahel

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...