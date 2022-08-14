  1. Home
Saudi-US Forces Start a Month-long Military Drill in The Red Sea

Published August 14th, 2022 - 07:01 GMT
An aerial picture of the Red Sea cost in Saudi Arabia, 5 January 2020 [FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

ALBAWABA - Saudi and US military forces kick off their annual military drill of joint exercises at the Red Sea Province of Yanbu on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This is month-long exercise, codenamed “Native Fury 22”, and includes combined tactics, interoperability, logistical operations between Saudi forces and US naval counterparts according to Anadolu.

“The exercise aims at training on bilateral military and operational plans as well as exchanging expertise between the two sides,” Saudi general Saud al-Okaili said.

The US naval forces arrived in the oil-rich kingdom on Tuesday to participate in the exercise.

On August 3, the US State Department said it approved the selling of 300 Patriot missiles along with other military equipment to Saudi Arabia for $3.05 billion.

Washington says the deal will improve Saudi Arabia’s ability to meet current and future threats.  

 

