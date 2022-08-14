Saudi-US Forces Start a Month-long Military Drill in The Red Sea

ALBAWABA - Saudi and US military forces kick off their annual military drill of joint exercises at the Red Sea Province of Yanbu on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This is month-long exercise, codenamed “Native Fury 22”, and includes combined tactics, interoperability, logistical operations between Saudi forces and US naval counterparts according to Anadolu.

The joint "Native Fury 22" maneuvers of the Saudi forces and the US Marines kicked off#Saudi_Arabia #USA pic.twitter.com/qy8ChE3Y73 — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 13, 2022

“The exercise aims at training on bilateral military and operational plans as well as exchanging expertise between the two sides,” Saudi general Saud al-Okaili said.

The US naval forces arrived in the oil-rich kingdom on Tuesday to participate in the exercise.

#Marines with @1stMLG guide Marine Corps tactical vehicles into a Logistics Support Area established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 11.



Native Fury 22 strengthens the United States’ long-standing relationship with the Saudi Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/OtvsngrIj1 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 13, 2022

On August 3, the US State Department said it approved the selling of 300 Patriot missiles along with other military equipment to Saudi Arabia for $3.05 billion.

Check out the USNS Seay as it ports in Yanbu Commercial Port, Saudi Arabia, for exercise Native Fury 22. @US_TRANSCOM conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader JDDE, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force. pic.twitter.com/kE9cGKqffq — USTRANSCOM (@US_TRANSCOM) August 11, 2022

Washington says the deal will improve Saudi Arabia’s ability to meet current and future threats.