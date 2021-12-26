SaveBurqa: Palestinian Village Under Attack by Jewish Settlers, Israeli Soldiers

ALBAWABA - The Palestinian village of Burqa continues to be attacked by Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers as covered by all news websites and posted on the social media.

More than 11,000 settlers have been attacking Palestinian homes since yesterday in Cyrenaica and dozens of casualties!

The calamity of 1948 is repeated today before our eyes!! #SaveBurqa#برقة_تقاوم#FreePalestine https://t.co/biaWFmc9EG pic.twitter.com/kXEGMGUBzH — Hussam Mohammad 🇵🇸🇯🇴 (@Hussam_mo7ammad) December 26, 2021

At least 247 Palestinians were injured so far with many others suffocated from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers who locked down the main entrance to the village of Burqa in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources and as quoted by the Palestine News Network (PNN).

-The occupying forces continue their brutal attacks on the Burqa District , in contravention of all human norms...!#SaveBurqa#برقة_تقاوم pic.twitter.com/SI9thQ6l8C — ليـــلا.. 🌙✨💕 (@Leela47374831) December 26, 2021

Hashtags to save burqa has been rife on the social media. There are so many which means there is real trouble in the village emanating from outside incursions. The hastags are plenty and include ( #انقذوا_برقة, #SaveBurqa, #save_burqa, #Save_Nablus, #IsraeliCrimes, #برقة_تستغيث) and so on. Posts, videos and comments are being posted on the social media describing the drastic and deteriorating situation inside Burqa.

Burqa is a Palestinian village in the Nablus Governorate .



And now the settlers are breaking into this village and there are dozens of casualties #أنقذو_برقة #برقة_تقاوم #فلسطين #Palestine pic.twitter.com/LC7fC36KZp — Mais Alshalabi (@maissh03) December 26, 2021

Clashes between the Palestinian youths and residents and the Israeli army continue; soldiers are joined by thousands of armed Jewish settlers who have descended on the village. Trouble started when the village was shutdown by the Israeli occupation army and increased their presence on the Nablus-Jenin road to secure dozens of busloads packed with Israeli settlers who made a provocative tour of Homesh, north of the village, an Israeli settlement which was evacuated in 2005 according to the PNN.

Glory and Honor,

To you people of

Burqua,

Beita,

Naplus.

You have shown the usurper,

That courage, valor,

Of your fathers

Are still present in you.#برقة_تقاوم #أنقذوا_برقة#SaveBurqa #save_burqa#Save_Nablus

•❁🇵🇸🗝️🍉🥄❁ • pic.twitter.com/ddkGkYPIWs — Ghali ⵣ 𓂆 🇵🇸 ❁ UpTheRebels! (@Ghali_Zayane) December 26, 2021

This proved to be a source of provocation with Palestinian protesters clashing with Israeli soldiers at the entrance of the village firing live bullets, rubber-coated rounds, stun grenades, and teargas against them. Initially, the Palestinian website reported that at least 10 Palestinians were injured through gunfire and another 48 protesters by rubber-coated rounds. Many cases of suffocation from teargas were reported.

Ahl al-burqa now do not sleep and are subjected to occupancy attacks and need to support and help all countries before killing and displaced all residents of the village, if no one is helping now be repeated "Nakba 1948"#save_burqa #برقة_تقاوم #انقذوا_برقه #Palestine pic.twitter.com/BKnNDf8Fxl — AQ (@as_so00) December 26, 2021

Wafa Awwad, a photojournalist working with the Palestinian Press Agency (WAFA) was injured by a rubber-coated round while covering the clashes. He was hit in the stomach by rubber-coated steel bullets fired by Israeli soldiers.

Wafa Awwad caméraman à l'agence de presse palestinienne 《WAFA 》a été blessé au ventre par des balles en acier recouvertes de caoutchouc tirées par les forces d'occupation israéliennes dans à #Burqa, Naplouse, nord de la Cisjordanie occupée#Burqa_resist #FreePalestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/aYdZEqsOwQ — Faïza🇲🇫 (@Faiza030_) December 26, 2021

Those wounded by live bullets were evacuated to a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus for medical treatment, and the condition of one of them is described as critical.

Salute to Jenin youth. Salute to Beita Youth and Nablus heroes. Salute to all resistance fighters that came from all part of Palestine to protect Burqa and its people. Un abbraccio alle coraggiose leonesse di Burqa💖#برقة_تقاوم #أنقذوا_برقة#SaveBurqa #save_burqa#Save_Nablus https://t.co/Yv6TBha4cy — Lorenza Boenco (@yoghi1954) December 26, 2021

Similar clashes also erupted in the meantime at the entrance to the neighboring village of Bazariya as the settlers, protected by the military, were making their way past the village towards Homesh. No injuries were reported.

Even Zionists who are against the occupation of the West Bank & Jerusalem are also STILL settler-colonialists. That's why we say that Zionism is racism & that the only solution is a #FreePalestine - FREE OF ZIONISM - from the River to the Sea! #AllOfPalestine#برقة_تقاوم https://t.co/lJ3x1LWLpw — US Palestinian Community Network (@uspcn) December 26, 2021

Over the last few days, Israeli settlers protected by the army attacked and attempted to raid homes of Palestinian citizens at the outskirts of the village of Burqa, which is close to the route leading to Homesh the Palestine News Network reported.

Meanwhile and in another hashtag (هاشتاغ #برقة_تقاوم) websites are underlying the fact that the people of the village are confronting the Jewish settlers and the Israeli soldiers protecting them. Palestinian are saying this is a new Nakba but they will fight. The population of Burqa stands at 4500.