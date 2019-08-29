Scottish Conservative Leader Resigns After Eight Years

Ruth Davidson resigned on Thursday as Scottish Conservative party leader after eight years in the job.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve as @ScotTories leader. This morning I wrote to the Scottish party chairman to tender my resignation," Davidson said on Twitter.

In the letter, which she posted on Twitter, Davidson said she intends to continue in her role as the MSP for Edinburgh Central until 2021.

"While I have not hidden the conflict I have felt over Brexit, I have attempted to chart a course for our party which recognizes and respects the referendum result, while seeking to maximize opportunities and mitigate risks for key Scottish businesses and sectors," she said.

Davidson also said “having tried to be good leader over the years, I have proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend”.

"...The arrival of my son means I now make a different choice," she added.





Queen Elizabeth II approved Wednesday the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend the parliament from Sept. 9 until Oct. 14, days before the Brexit deadline set for Oct. 31, shortening the time for the MPs to pass a law preventing a Brexit without deal.

Ruth previously said that she does not agree with Johnson’s plan of a no-deal Brexit and that no one would want the U.K. to crash out of the EU with no agreement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.