SDF Leader Says Turkey Displaced 30,000 Kurds Since Ceasefire in North Syria

Commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi has rejected what he called “the policies of demographic change in northeast Syria.”

His comment came as an SDF statement said the latest Turkish military operations had displaced 30,000 civilians from their areas of origin east of the Euphrates River.

“An area of 1,100 square kilometers was occupied, including 56 villages and farms in the north of Ain Issa, east of Kobani, east of Ras al-Ain and Tal Tamer’s northwest,” Abdi tweeted.

He said the Turkish occupation forces and their extremist factions continued to violate the ceasefire agreement.

The Turks and their militant proxies continue to attack northeast Syria and seize more territory every hour. After the ceasefire agreement with US officials, 182 of our comrades and dozens of civilians were killed and 30,000 civilians were displaced, the SDF commander noted.

In another tweet, Abdi said that the SDF has complied with all the obligations of the ceasefire agreement, with the aim of protecting its people from killing and displacement.

"Our successful counterterrorism program and joint operations have been resumed to ensure the defeat of ISIS and we are now protecting oil fields with US forces," he said.

SDF forces confirmed pulling out their fighters from a 32-kilometer- deep zone along the Turkish border.

This week, Abdi warned from the policies of genocide and ethnic cleansing conducted by Turkey and its proxies.

“There are efforts by Turkey to achieve its demographic change goals in northeast Syria through international organizations. The UN head's willingness to form a team to study the proposal and engage in discussions with Turkish authorities on the issue is deeply worrying and dangerous,” Abdi wrote in a tweet.

He demanded the US-led Coalition, Russia and the US to fulfill their commitments and prevent demographic change in Serekaniye and Tel Abyad, to implement the deal brokered by American officials and ensure that people return to their land without being subjected to atrocities and abduction.

Last Friday, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Commission of the SDF Abdulkarim Omar said Turkish forces used “internationally banned weapons” in northern Syria against “more than 30 civilians, including children.

This article has been adapted from its original source.