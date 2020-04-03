Sea Earthquake Felt in Lebanon, Syria Regions

Residents of several Lebanese and Syrian regions felt an earthquake Friday evening, media reports said.

"Residents in Beirut, Zgharta, Batroun, Tripoli and Akkar felt an earthquake that lasted for several seconds," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said.

Later on Friday, Lebanon’s state-run National Center for Geophysics said the epicenter of the earthquake was the sea off the Syrian-Turkish border, noting that it measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

MTV had earlier reported that residents in some areas of Mount Lebanon and the North felt a "strong earthquake."

Syria's state news agency SANA meanwhile said a minor earthquake was felt in the Syrian regions of Latakia, Tartus, Hama, Homs and Aleppo.