Second Iranian adviser killed in Syria

ALBAWABA - local Iranian media reported that a second military adviser was killed on Sunday in Israeli attacks in Syria.

Meghdad Maghani, an IRGC military adviser, died of his injuries following in Israeli airstrikes on Friday near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Meher News Agency revealed.

مقداد مهقانی، مستشار نظامی سپاه پاسدران انقلاب اسلامی در سوریه که در اثر حملات رژیم اسرائیل زخمی شده بود، صبح امروز یک‌شنبه (13 حمل) جان‌باخته است.



به گزارش رسانه‌های ایرانی در حملات روز جمعه صهیونیست‌ها بر سوریه، میلاد حیدری یکی دیگر از مستشاران سپاه پاسدران در... pic.twitter.com/RyJQVWLETb — TamadonNews (@tamadontv) April 2, 2023

According to the IRGC public relations office, the Iranian military adviser Milad Heidari was killed in the Friday attack.

SANA news agency reported citing a military source that Israel carried out new airstrikes on Sunday in Syria's Homs province. The source added that Syrian air forces were able to destroy some Israeli missiles.

At least five soldiers were injured in the latest Israeli attacks on Sunday; material losses were also confirmed.