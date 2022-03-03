Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks to Start Today

  1. Home
Published March 3rd, 2022 - 12:08 GMT
A supporter of the Fridays for Future movement holds a sign with a heart-shaped Ukrainian flag in front of the Reichstag building during a demonstration against the war in Ukraine on March 3, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

A Ukrainian delegation headed to the Belarus-Poland border in order to start a new round of negotiations with Russia on Thursday.

According to Russia’s Chief Negotiator, a ceasefire deal is the main topic on Today's agenda between the two delegations. Moreover, the Ukrainian delegation said wants to discuss 'humanitarian corridors'.

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was also held in Belarus on February 28th but was concluded with no immediate agreements.

