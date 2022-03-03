Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks to Start Today

A Ukrainian delegation headed to the Belarus-Poland border in order to start a new round of negotiations with Russia on Thursday.
According to Russia’s Chief Negotiator, a ceasefire deal is the main topic on Today's agenda between the two delegations. Moreover, the Ukrainian delegation said wants to discuss 'humanitarian corridors'.
UPDATE: Second round of Russia- Ukraine talks scheduled to start in about two hours from now— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 3, 2022
The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was also held in Belarus on February 28th but was concluded with no immediate agreements.
