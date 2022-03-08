Second Russian General Killed in The Ukraine War

ALBAWABA - Russia has lost a second major-general in the besieged city of Kharkiv according to the London Mail.

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claims that Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, the chief of staff of Russia's 41st Army, has been killed outside of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. #UkraineRussianWar

Gerasimov is the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion started by Moscow on 24 February and is seen as a blow to Russian forces.

He was the first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, and his death represents another major blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces the Daily Mail adds.