Second Russian General Killed in The Ukraine War

Published March 8th, 2022 - 09:20 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - Russia has lost a second major-general in the besieged city of Kharkiv according to the London Mail. 

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement.

Gerasimov is the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion started by Moscow on 24 February and is seen as a blow to Russian forces.

He was the first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, and his death represents another major blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces the Daily Mail adds.

 

