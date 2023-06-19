Breaking Headline

Security guard stabbed in front of Brazil embassy in Tunisia

Published June 19th, 2023 - 08:36 GMT
Tunisia

ALBAWABA - A security guard was stabbed in front of the Brazilian embassy in Tunisia on Monday.

According to Tunisian newspapers, the security guard, which was injured in the stabbing attack, was transferred to a hospital in La Marsa, Tunisia.

No official statement has been made yet, and neither has the motive behind the stabbing attack.

