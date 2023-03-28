Sen Rand Paul staffer stabbed in DC street

ALBAWABA - A man working for Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed on the weekend in Washington, D.C., the Senator said in a statement.

The unidentified male staffer was attacked on the same street where a congresswoman was assaulted last month.

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul staff member stabbed in the head and torso in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/tSOcjXKn82 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 27, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., said the man suffered “life threatening injuries” in Saturday’s attack.

The police said the attack led to the arrest of 42-year-old suspect Glynn Neal.

Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ by knife-wielding assailant in DC https://t.co/FmHvwl2quL pic.twitter.com/zAhyH1ITdf — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2023

The Republican senator from Kentucky said: This past weekend, a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C."

"I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions," Paul said.

A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed and seriously injured in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and a suspect has since been arrested, according to police and Paul's office. https://t.co/s7NkxYHI41 — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2023

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested," he said. "At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery."