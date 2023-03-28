  1. Home
Published March 28th, 2023 - 07:18 GMT
Sen Rand Paul staffer stabbed in DC street
US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a US Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on stopping the spread of Monkeypox, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
A staffer with Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed in a street in Washington, D.C.

ALBAWABA - A man working for Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed on the weekend in Washington, D.C., the Senator said in a statement.

The unidentified male staffer was attacked on the same street where a congresswoman was assaulted last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., said the man suffered “life threatening injuries” in Saturday’s attack.

The police said the attack led to the arrest of 42-year-old suspect Glynn Neal.

The Republican senator from Kentucky said: This past weekend, a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C."

"I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions," Paul said.

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested," he said. "At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery."

