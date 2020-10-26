Senate to Hold Final Vote for Supreme Court Nominee

The Senate is expected to make a final vote Monday on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court after a rare weekend session.

The Senate voted 51-48 Sunday to break a Democratic filibuster of Barrett's nomination, setting up the final vote that's expected to confirm her to the high court.

Barrett needs a simple majority of 51 votes for confirmation. Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who is in a race for re-election, has already said she will vote "no" on Barrett's confirmation.

If confirmed, Barrett could join the bench as soon as Tuesday and give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court.

The final vote is expected later Monday and could occur as late as 8 p.m. EDT.

"We made an important contribution to the future of this country," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday.

"A lot of what we've done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election. They won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come."



Democrats, citing the Nov. 3 election, have assailed the process as illegitimate and rushed for political reasons. They say Barrett's confirmation will affect the court's rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and civil rights.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of employing "raw political power" to "hold a confirmation vote tomorrow night, eight days before the election and after more than 50 million Americans have voted for president -- quite possibly a different president -- to pick justices on their behalf."

Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that he will be in his seat as Senate president during Monday's vote, even though several of his close aides have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The vice president is maintaining his campaign schedule and, inexplicably, intends to preside over the Senate chamber," Schumer said Sunday.

"Their carelessness with the health and safety of their colleagues and Capitol employees mirrors their carelessness with the health and safety of Americans during this crisis."

This article has been adapted from its original source.