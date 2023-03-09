Senate leader McConnell falls at DC dinner

  1. Home
Published March 9th, 2023 - 07:06 GMT
Mitch McConnell
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 7: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. McConnell spoke on a range of issues after a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

ALBAWABA - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after he tripped in a private party.

The Republican politician from Kentucky was attending a private dinner Wednesday night at a hotel in Washington, D.C. when he fell, Spokesperson David Popp told Fox News Digital.

Fox News, CNN and other major American news outlets reported that McConnell, 81, was taken to an area hospital.

No other details were released and it was not immediately clear if the politician incurred any injuries in the fall.

McConnell fractured his should in a 2019 fall at his Kentucky home.

 

