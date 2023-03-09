Senate leader McConnell falls at DC dinner

ALBAWABA - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after he tripped in a private party.

The Republican politician from Kentucky was attending a private dinner Wednesday night at a hotel in Washington, D.C. when he fell, Spokesperson David Popp told Fox News Digital.

DEVELOPING: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after falling at a private dinner. https://t.co/spqhKad4B6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 9, 2023

Fox News, CNN and other major American news outlets reported that McConnell, 81, was taken to an area hospital.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has tripped and fell at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator says. https://t.co/Dc7h9ghT0L — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2023

No other details were released and it was not immediately clear if the politician incurred any injuries in the fall.

McConnell fractured his should in a 2019 fall at his Kentucky home.