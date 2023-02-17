Senior ISIS leader killed in US raid in Syria

ALBAWABA - The United States military confirmed the killing of a senior ISIS leader in Syria in a helicopter raid.

The ISIS chief was identified as Hamza al-Homsi. At least four U.S. troops were wounded in the operation.

ISIS Senior Leader Killed and Four U.S. Servicemembers Wounded in Helicopter Raid in Northeastern Syria pic.twitter.com/j2a8IWsQw2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 17, 2023

According to reports, the troops, as well as a working dog, were wounded in an"explosion on target," US Central Command revealed in a statement.

Three of the service members are in stable condition, the statement read.