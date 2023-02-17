Senior ISIS leader killed in US raid in Syria

  1. Home
Published February 17th, 2023 - 06:18 GMT
ISIS leader
U.S. forces patrol in the vicinity of the Hori rehabilitation centre for children of suspected Islamic State (IS) group, in the town of Tel Maaruf in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, on December 15, 2022. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United States military confirmed the killing of a senior ISIS leader in Syria in a helicopter raid.

The ISIS chief was identified as Hamza al-Homsi. At least four U.S. troops were wounded in the operation.

According to reports, the troops, as well as a working dog, were wounded in an"explosion on target," US Central Command revealed in a statement.

Three of the service members are in stable condition, the statement read.

