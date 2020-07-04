Sergei Lavrov: Arabs Diplomatic Presence in Damascus Would Encourage an Intra-Syrian Dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed Friday the importance of the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, saying the Syrian problem can be solved "exclusively by encouraging dialogue between Syrians themselves."

He said Russia would welcome an active Arab role in promoting the Syrian settlement.

During talks with Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, Lavrov welcomed moves towards re-establishing Libya’s diplomatic presence in Damascus.

He pointed out that the return of Arab states to Damascus would advance the Syrian settlement.

Lavrov said the restoration of Arab diplomatic presence in Damascus would support intra-Syrian dialogue, welcoming Arab countries who already returned their diplomatic missions to the country.

“I know that this issue is being discussed in the League of Arab States ... That would be facilitated by the restoration of the Arab states' presence in Damascus. That process has already begun. I know that you plan to take steps in that direction, too. We welcome that," Lavrov said.

The Russian Minister said his country supports the return of Syria to its normal position, inside the “Arab family” and to bring an end to attempts at isolating the country.

He said, “We actively support all actions that would contribute to ending the attempts of our Western colleagues to isolate the Syrian Arab Republic and support the return of Syria to its Arab family.”

Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended in November 2011.

Lavrov said his country was actively and strongly working to implement UNSC Resolution 2254.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that the priority in the region should be confronting terrorism.

This article has been adapted from its original source.