Sergei Lavrov: There is a 'Real...Danger' of WWIII Breaking Out

ALBAWABA - As the Ukraine War has entered its third month the idea of WWIII is graining greater currency on the social media.

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov warns against provoking World War III.

Russia’s top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated” as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations. https://t.co/psJtX0KbA1 — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) April 26, 2022

The print media on social media platforms are plenty in highlighting the idea that there could be another global war and its sooner that we may think.

Lavrov said the danger of a World War III was "real" according to AFP, adding "the danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," Lavrov told the Interfax news agency. He added despite the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine he accused Kiev of not being serious about putting a diplomatic end to the war.

Moscow warns of the risk of World War III https://t.co/XjfhoJAYWe - you should have added a IIIWW could happen as #Russia, under #PutinsWarCrimes orders, attacked #Ukraine and are still bombing cities, people and is threatening the whole world. These are the FACTS! — Lena (@Helenelopes) April 26, 2022

He said the threat of a nuclear conflict should not be underestimated. Lavrov is accusing former actor Volodymyr Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate, adding "he's a good actor," he said according to AFP.

Lavrov was speaking after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev over the weekend. He was accompanied U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and met Zelensky to express support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to Kiev on Sunday as a delegation from Washington visits the embattled country. https://t.co/8HBNwpigv2 — ANews (@anews) April 25, 2022

He was speaking also because of the continuing arming by Ukraine by NATO countries as lead by the United States.

Russia has warned of the "real" threat of World War III breaking out, ahead of a Tuesday meeting between the United States and allies over sending further arms to war-torn Ukraine.#Russia #Ukraine #WWIIIhttps://t.co/ebdzItWhZh — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) April 26, 2022

Much social media talk is being made about the fact the Russian has lost much in the war in terms of troops, tanks and armor that was started by Moscow and doesn't seem to be veering towards completion. Russian has lost within the region of 15,000 troops according to British reports.