Sergei Lavrov: There is a 'Real...Danger' of WWIII Breaking Out

Published April 26th, 2022 - 09:35 GMT
Destroyed Apartment Building in Kiev
Destroyed Apartment Building in Kiev (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - As the Ukraine War has entered its third month the idea of WWIII is graining greater currency on the social media. 

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov warns against provoking World War III. 

The print media on social media platforms are plenty in highlighting the idea that there could be another global war and its sooner that we may think. 

Lavrov said the danger of a World War III was "real" according to AFP, adding "the danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," Lavrov told the Interfax news agency. He added despite the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine he accused Kiev of not being serious about putting a diplomatic end to the war.

Pictures of him show him as a person who is looking grim

He said the threat of a nuclear conflict should not be underestimated.  Lavrov is accusing former actor Volodymyr Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate, adding "he's a good actor," he said according to AFP.

Lavrov was speaking after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev over the weekend. He was accompanied U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and met Zelensky to express support.

He was speaking also because of the continuing arming by Ukraine by NATO countries as lead by the United States.

Much social media talk is being made about the fact the Russian has lost much in the war in terms of troops, tanks and armor that was started by Moscow and doesn't seem to be veering towards completion. Russian has lost within the region of 15,000 troops according to British reports.

 


