Settlers Protected by Israeli Police Storm East Jerusalem's Silwan Neigborhood

The mostly Arab Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (AFP/File)

Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan, a local watch group based in the Old Jerusalem city Silwan, reported that settlers acting under the protection of Israeli police stormed and took over a building owned by the Palestinian family Fatihah. The owners are currently living in the United States.

Israeli forces first evicted the Doda family which has been a tenant of the real-estate, which consists of a building with two 160 m2 apartments and an 800 m2 agricultural land attachment, for over three decades.

The land plot had rich olive and fig trees planted across the plain.

The center added that the settlers set up a gate at the entrance real-estate in preparation for construction activity.

Doda family members complained that settlers forced them out of the apartments, without allowing them to take personal belongings from their residences. No eviction notice was issued or delivered, family members added.

Jerusalem governor Adnan Ghaith said that the seizure of the property and forced eviction constitute gruesome oppression which is taking place with government support across all Palestinian territories.

West Bank settlements make for the largest and fastest-growing Israeli occupation campaigns since the 1967 Six-Day War. Construction works 11,000 housing units in the settlements are underway.

The Israeli government is trying to cover up settlements springing up by not recognizing the projects on any official plan. A settler association in Elad city, protected by Israeli occupation forces, illegally took over a building and a land plot in Silwan village.

Israel’s West Bank settlements are growing exponentially by virtue of the Israeli government justifying the growth as the construction of new neighborhoods and not ‘new settlements.’

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman confirmed on Wednesday that there were 11,000 housing units currently under construction in the settlements.

Since the middle of the last decade, consecutive Israeli governments upheld claims that they are not establishing new settlements.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert pledged this at the Annapolis conference in 2007.

However, reports show that all many Israeli governments have appallingly allowed for the construction of new settlements at a short distance from existing ones.

Israel’s interior ministry describes these new settlements as neighborhood extensions for old settlements, in order to dodge the need for government approval and less legal requirements to a civil construction permit.

