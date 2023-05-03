Settlers storm Al-Aqsa courtyards

ALBAWABA - Dozens of settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Dozens of "extremist" settlers stormed Al-Aqsa courtyards from Al-Magharbeh Gate, on Wednesday, Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said in a statement.

The settlers were said to be heavily guarded by the Israeli Defense forces (IDF). They carried out tours, which were described as suspicious, and performed Talmudic rituals in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa.

تغطية صحفية: "مستوطنون يقتحمون المسجد الأقصى المبارك بحماية قوات الاحتلال". pic.twitter.com/bt6b9z2ltK — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 3, 2023

IDF deployed its members and special units in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and at its gates, to secure the settlers' incursions.

The worshipers, however, confronted the settlers with expulsion and protest chants.

Al-Aqsa Mosque witnesses, on an almost daily basis, a series of violations and incursions by settlers, which are said to be an attempt to impose full control over the mosque.