Seven Dead in Rival Militia Clashes in Libya's Tripoli

ALBAWABA - Clashes are erupting once again in Tripoli, Libya. Rival factions are engaged in bloody battles. And the number of those killed stand at seven with over 30 injured.

Reports between the different factions continue to intensify as these support different political parties.

Osama Ali, an emergency services spokesman, said Mustafa Baraka, a comedian, was killed in the clashes that erupted in several areas in the capital according to Anadolu.

“There are many families trapped in the areas where the clashes raged,” the spokesman said. the Turkish news agency reported.

It is understood the violence erupted amidst military build-ups by forces affiliated with the Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and troops loyal to Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based Parliament as prime minister in March, as both figures claim power and authority in the capital.