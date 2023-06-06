Several villages flooded after Nova Kakhovka Dam collapse

ALBAWABA - Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam collapse caused floods in several villages on the Dnipro River.

According to Ukrainian officials, floods engulfed several villages on the Dnipro River following the dam collapse which Ukraine accused Russia of attacking.

Russian RIA Novosti Agency reported that the water level rose 5 meters in the Nova Kakhovka Dam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces claimed that Russians blew up the Nova Kakhovka water dam. On the other hand, Russian officials accused Ukrainian forces of conducting multiple strikes targeting the dam.

Ukrainian Prime Minister mentioned that about 80 villages are threatened with flooding after the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka Dam.

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Khakovka dam collapse and said: "Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land."