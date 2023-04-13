  1. Home
Severe flooding in Florida causes airport to close

Published April 13th, 2023 - 03:09 GMT
Airplane flying over sign for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Airplanes sat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Thursday after heavy rain caused the airport to shut down.
Highlights
ALBAWABA- Fort Lauderdale, Florida experienced a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event on Wednesday with 25.91 inches in a 24-hour period.

According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service of Miami, the rains will continue to cause flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible.

“This amount of rain in a 24-hour period is incredibly rare for South Florida,” said meteorologist Ana Torres-Vazquez from the weather service’s Miami forecast office. Torres-Vasquez described the rainfall as a "1-in-1,000 year event, or greater."

Thursday's forecast predicts even more showers and strong storms for the area. A flood warning is in effect for portions of Broward County until noon Thursday. A flood watch is in effect through Thursday evening.

“After a historic day of rainfall across portions of South Florida that many of us will not soon forget, another potential wet day is ahead for today,” the weather service in Miami said.

Extreme rainfall is a symptom of global warming and affects more regions each year. Dallas, St. Louis, eastern Kentucky, and Yellowstone have also seen 1-in-1,000 year rains

