Severed finger mailed to Elysee Palace

ALBAWABA - A disturbing package, containing a severed finger, was mailed to the residence of French President Emmanuel Macron and was received by the correspondence department of the Elysee Palace between July 9 and July 10.

A statement was released by the responsible authorities saying: "This immediately triggered the appropriate procedures for the cases involving distress, so the individual in question could be handled by competent services and undergo a medical evaluation,”. The person who sent the finger was imminently identified.

A severed finger has been mailed to French President #EmmanuelMacron official residence, newspaper Valeurs actuelles reported on Wednesday, citing a security source. #Paris #France pic.twitter.com/aWPeFMnsUp — ⚡📜FacT📜⚡ (@_F_A_CT) July 13, 2023

The package was delivered to the French palace ahead of Bastille Day, which commemorates the 1790 “Fête de la Fédération” or Federation Day. This celebration occurred on the first anniversary of dismantling the Bastille fortress on 14 July 1789. The Storming of the Bastille was an essential symbol of a new era in the country. It preceded the First Republic.