  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Severed finger mailed to Elysee Palace

Severed finger mailed to Elysee Palace

Published July 13th, 2023 - 12:08 GMT
Champs Elysee
A giant national flag flutters under the ARc de Triomphe at the end of the Champs-Elysee Avenue ahead of a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in Europe. AFP / POOL / Christophe Ena

ALBAWABA - A disturbing package, containing a severed finger, was mailed to the residence of French President Emmanuel Macron and was received by the correspondence department of the Elysee Palace between July 9 and July 10.

A statement was released by the responsible authorities saying: "This immediately triggered the appropriate procedures for the cases involving distress, so the individual in question could be handled by competent services and undergo a medical evaluation,”. The person who sent the finger was imminently identified.

 The package was delivered to the French palace ahead of Bastille Day, which commemorates the 1790 “Fête de la Fédération” or Federation Day. This celebration occurred on the first anniversary of dismantling the Bastille fortress on 14 July 1789. The Storming of the Bastille was an essential symbol of a new era in the country. It preceded the First Republic.

 

Tags:Champs ElyseeFranceEmmanuel MacronParisMystery Package

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now