  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Sex scandal rocks Portugal's Catholic church

Sex scandal rocks Portugal's Catholic church

Published February 14th, 2023 - 11:35 GMT
The top of a basilica is pictured in Lisbon
The top of a basilica is pictured in Lisbon on February 13, 2023. Catholic clergy in Portugal have abused nearly 5,000 children since 1950, an independent commission said on February 13, 2023, announcing its findings after hearing hundreds of victim accounts. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A sex scandal is rocking the Catholic church in Portugal as a independent commission has revealed, Monday, that nearly 5000 minors have been sexually abused since 1950.  

News of the sexual abuse is trending both in the news and social media with much commentary and postings on this developing story that is likely to have far-reaching ramifications for the whole of the Catholic church in Europe and elsewhere.

The commission revealed its shocking findings through a published document after hearing from 500 people who were directly interviewed and calculated that, at the minimum that 4815 victims, were subject to sexual abuse commission head Pedro Strecht told a press conference in Lisbon attended by several senior Church officials.

He added most of the perpetrators, 77%, were priests and most of the victims were men and the abuse took place in Catholic schools, priests' homes and confessionals, among other locations.

The Portuguese inquiry was ordered after a multitude of clergy sex abuse cases that came to light in the world and several inquiries launched in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Further, the six-member Portuguese commission started investigation in January 2022 following a report in France showed that around 3,000 priests and religious officials sexually abused 216,000 children.

Pope Francis is visiting Portugal next August and is likely to visit some of the men who were abused and are named in the report. 

Tags:PortugalPope FrancisPedro StrechtSexual Abuse

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...