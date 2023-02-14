Sex scandal rocks Portugal's Catholic church

ALBAWABA - A sex scandal is rocking the Catholic church in Portugal as a independent commission has revealed, Monday, that nearly 5000 minors have been sexually abused since 1950.

News of the sexual abuse is trending both in the news and social media with much commentary and postings on this developing story that is likely to have far-reaching ramifications for the whole of the Catholic church in Europe and elsewhere.

The commission revealed its shocking findings through a published document after hearing from 500 people who were directly interviewed and calculated that, at the minimum that 4815 victims, were subject to sexual abuse commission head Pedro Strecht told a press conference in Lisbon attended by several senior Church officials.

He added most of the perpetrators, 77%, were priests and most of the victims were men and the abuse took place in Catholic schools, priests' homes and confessionals, among other locations.

Scandal of 5,000 child victims of Catholic clergy sex abuse in Portugal https://t.co/ivLmARxt7P — Today's News (@jlitwinetz) February 13, 2023

The Portuguese inquiry was ordered after a multitude of clergy sex abuse cases that came to light in the world and several inquiries launched in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Further, the six-member Portuguese commission started investigation in January 2022 following a report in France showed that around 3,000 priests and religious officials sexually abused 216,000 children.

Portugal’s Catholic Clergy Sexually Abused Nearly 5,000 Minors – Inquiryhttps://t.co/YIUBWD3AgP pic.twitter.com/CBO3cytkIY — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 13, 2023

Pope Francis is visiting Portugal next August and is likely to visit some of the men who were abused and are named in the report.